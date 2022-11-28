Important shipping deadlines you need to know this year

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 15: Packages sit in sorting bins at the Indianapolis Mail...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 15: Packages sit in sorting bins at the Indianapolis Mail Processing Annex December 15, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The US Postal Service predicts it will process over 640 million items on what will be the busiest day of the holiday season. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you're scrolling through hot deals this Cyber Monday week, don't forget that the deadline for sending holiday packages is only a few weeks out.

With recent postal delays, you don't want to delay shipping items this year.

Mason McCarty runs a shipping store, Safe Ship, and is enjoying this last calm before the storm.

"I will have a line out the door in the next couple of weeks," he said, "I will have 10 to 15 people in a line all day long."

He says the first thing you need to know is that prices are up on all services this year.

"Pretty much down the line you are going to see a 5 to 10 percent increase" he said.

McCarty warns prices will be even higher the longer you wait.

"If you are one of those that want to go Priority Mail," he said. "You need to get those out before the middle of December. It's not worth waiting until the last minute and counting on Priority shipping."

When it comes to shipping around the holidays, experts say there is very little wiggle room this year due to staffing shortages plus a higher demand for services.

Kate Hoots with Merchant Maverick says it is essential to pay attention to the holiday deadlines if you want your gifts to arrive on time.

"If you were planning a two-day FedEx package, for example, you can't always take it to the facility two days before," she said.

FedEx deadlines

For FedEx Ground:

  • December 14th is last day to ship.

After that, you'll need to rely on much pricier options like FedEx Express Saver, or FedEx Same Day.

US Postal Service deadlines

The US Postal Service, meantime, recommends:

  • December 17th for Ground service.
  • December 19th for Priority Mail.

UPS deadlines

At UPS:

  • December 20th is the deadline using its 3-day Select service.

For UPS Ground, the deadline varies by location, so check with a local UPS store.

Or check the company's online calculator for an arrival date.

Bottom line, this year: the longer you wait, Hoots says, "more hassle, more time and more money. There's just no other way around it."

"You do not want to get stuck with packages not delivered for Christmas," she cautioned.

And remember, you can always send gifts directly from a store's website, often free.

So don't waste your money.

______________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Man stabbed to death in gated community; suspect sought
Police call off search for missing 10-year-old boy
PBSO seeking to identify 3 wanted in car burglaries in West Palm Beach
5 arrested in Thanksgiving weekend catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Person bitten by shark at Martin County beach
Austin Harrouff murder trial starts Monday in Martin County
Tracking some showers Monday ahead of cold front
Suspect sought in Hobe Sound stabbing last seen in Jupiter