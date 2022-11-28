Missing Riviera Beach boy, 10, with autism drowns, police say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Riviera Beach police said a 10-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend drowned in a body of water in his community.

Tahfin Chowdhury, who had autism and was non-verbal, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Turtle Cay community.

After an exhaustive search, police said Monday that Chowdhury drowned and his body was found in a neighborhood body of water.

"Our hearts are with the Chowdhury family during this unfathomable time," said Cherise Phillips, the public information officer for the Riviera Beach Police Department.

