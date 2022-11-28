Missing Riviera Beach boy, 10, with autism drowns, police say

Riviera Beach police said a 10-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend drowned in a body of water in his community.

Tahfin Chowdhury, who had autism and was non-verbal, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Turtle Cay community.

After an exhaustive search, police said Monday that Chowdhury drowned and his body was found in a neighborhood body of water.

"Our hearts are with the Chowdhury family during this unfathomable time," said Cherise Phillips, the public information officer for the Riviera Beach Police Department.

Scripps Only Content 2022