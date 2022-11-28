Person bitten by shark at Martin County beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities said a person was bitten by a shark at a Martin County beach on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Michael Ewing of the Jupiter Island Public Safety Department said the agency responded to a shark bite injury at the Hobe Sound public beach around 1 p.m.

The patient was treated by Martin County lifeguards and taken to a local hospital by Martin County Fire Rescue.

No other information, including the person's condition, has been released.

