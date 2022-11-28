Santa writes kids back at Mandel Public Library

What happens when you write a letter to Santa?

Elves at the North Pole obviously sort them and makes notes for Santa. But if you want a response from the big man himself, head to the Mandel Public Library in West Palm Beach.

“Kids can come in. They can write a letter to Santa, do a Kwanzaa card, Hanukkah card, all sorts of different cards and if we can read the address, they get a response,” said Jennifer McQuown, the youth services manager at the Mandel Public Library.

Other holiday activities:

Print 3D Snowflakes

Adults can pick up a free oil paint kit with canvas

Digitize VHS, cassette, etc. to create a special gift

Create digital Christmas cards

Kids can create a Ferris wheel (Just like the one by Sandi the Holiday Tree)

Winter Reading Program

For more information, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022