Suspect sought in Hobe Sound stabbing last seen in Jupiter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect accused of fatally stabbing another man at a home inside a gated community in Hobe Sound.

Chief Deputy John Budensiek said Jared Diaz and his girlfriend were visiting the victim's home at the Preserve of Hobe Sound on Saturday afternoon.

"Allegedly, Jared Diaz's girlfriend was there to do the victim's girlfriend hair," Budensiek said.

He said the victim, Robert Meadows, lived at the house with his girlfriend.

"It was almost like a rooming house," Budensiek said. "There was the owner of the house, or the person in charge of the house, and they rented out several rooms."

Martin County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing at a home inside...
Martin County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing at a home inside the Preserve of Hobe Sound.

Budensiek said detectives, after interviewing everyone inside the home, believe Diaz and Meadows got into a fight when Diaz pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed Meadows.

"It was at least five times," Budensiek said.

Paramedics arrived and rushed Meadows to an area hospital, where he later died.

Diaz and his girlfriend had already fled by the time rescuers and deputies arrived, Budensiek said.

"All the witnesses, plus the girlfriend of the victim, told us who the suspect was right away," Budensiek said.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek speaks to WPTV about the fatal...
Martin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek speaks to WPTV about the fatal stabbing at the Preserve of Hobe Sound.

Jupiter police pulled over the suspect's car shortly after the incident. However, Diaz's girlfriend was the only person in it, Budensiek said.

"The girlfriend had just dropped him off at a Sunoco station off Indiantown Road, and that's the last we've seen of our suspect," he said.

Deputies are now asking for the public's help to find Diaz.

"We didn't recover the knife on scene, so we believe he's likely to still be in possession of that knife," Budensiek said. "So, we would ask, if anyone knows where he is, let us handle it."

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Man stabbed to death in gated community; suspect sought
PBSO seeking to identify 3 wanted in car burglaries in West Palm Beach
Family: Grandmother killed by stray bullet while watching TV on Thanksgiving
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer Irene Cara, dead at 63, publicist says

Latest News

Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl from Jacksonville
Police search for missing 10-year-old boy in Riviera Beach
5 arrested in Thanksgiving weekend catalytic converter thefts
Man stabbed to death in gated community; suspect sought