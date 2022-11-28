Tracking some showers Monday ahead of cold front

Patchy fog to start the day on Monday. Not widespread, but visibility in spots is below a mile.

Otherwise, we have a front moving across the region. It will cool us off a few degrees compared to Sunday, but highs will still run above average.

We should be in the upper 70s. At least the humidity will be dropping on the back side of the front. Expect partly sunny skies Monday with a 20% chance of a shower.

Tuesday will be very pleasant. High pressure builds in and provides us with ample sunshine. Highs in the low 80s.

There will be another front that comes in for Thursday. The humidity builds in ahead of it. We could have a shower or storm with the front. About a 30% chance. Highs in the low 80s.

Behind the front, highs will be closer to average. Right around 80 degrees Friday and the weekend. We are dry but windy.

