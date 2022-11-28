Triple shooting on I-95 injures man, woman, girl in Broward County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Three people were taken to a hospital after a Sunday night shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County, the sheriff's office said.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on I-95 southbound between the Sunrise Boulevard exit and the Broward Boulevard exit.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to the scene.

Law enforcement located two victims, a man and a woman, who were shot while driving on the interstate, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The two victims were transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a white BMW side-swiped the victims' Nissan Sentra and a verbal argument ensued between the two victims and the person driving the BMW.

Detectives said the driver of the BMW later fired shots.

The sheriff's office said the man who was shot sustained injuries described as not life-threatening. However, the woman's injuries are considered life-threatening.

A third victim, a girl who was in a separate vehicle, was also taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives believe the same BMW was involved in this shooting as well. However, the sheriff's office did not elaborate on how the girl was involved in the incident.

Investigators have not released any other details on the description of the BMW or the driver.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or online at browardcrimestoppers.org or dial **TIPS (8477).

