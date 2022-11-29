2 arrested in boat equipment thefts on Thanksgiving Day in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deputies said two 26-year-old men are behind bars after spending Thanksgiving Day stealing boat equipment in Martin County.

Deputies said Gabriel Alejandro Martinez of Miami Gardens and Jesus Eduardo Castro of Medley were caught by road patrol units during a traffic stop.

The pair was found with multiple Garmin GPS devices in their car, along with gloves, wire cutters and other burglary tools.

Martinez and Castro are accused of stealing more than 20-units from victims throughout our area.

The face numerous charges, including vessel burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing.

