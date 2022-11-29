Crews search for Port St. Lucie boy who fell off boat in Central Florida

Rescue crews in Polk County are searching for a 9-year-old Port St. Lucie boy who fell from a boat while on a lake this past weekend.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office along with multiple other agencies are scouring Lake Annie south of the town of Dundee for the child.

Authorities said they responded to Lake Annie just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and immediately placed boats in the water in search of the boy.

The Polk County Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Seminole County Sheriff's Office have also been involved in the search and recovery efforts.

"It's a tragedy and an unimaginable nightmare for the family of the boy. We are using extensive resources to find him," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "We're working in a large lake with depths up to about 16 feet with poor visibility, but we've been out there 24 hours a day and will continue to be there until we find him."

The boy and his two brothers were on his father's pontoon Saturday when the victim fell over the front and was struck by the boat's propeller. Authorities said the father immediately jumped into the water to look for his son, while one of the other boys called 911 for help.

The sheriff's office said the boy was not wearing a personal flotation device when he fell into the water but was not required to wear one by law.

The investigation and search are ongoing.

Scripps Only Content 2022