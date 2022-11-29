Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree Tuesday night

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATCH THE EVENT STARTING AT 6 P.M. BELOW:

It's Christmas time in Delray Beach!

The city will ring in the holiday season Tuesday night by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree.

WPTV is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting and will stream the event starting at about 6 p.m.

The annual event takes place at Old School Square in Delray Beach with music on three stages and the Yuletide Street Fair.

Food trucks will be parked along Swinton Avenue with more than 60 vendors down Atlantic Avenue and Pineapple Grove.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 7 p.m. to light the tree. You can take photos with Santa afterward.

There will also be face painting, LED games, children's crafts, activities and more.

This Delray Beach tradition dates back to 1993.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Florida condo owners brace for rising insurance rates
Austin Harrouff found not guilty by reason of insanity
Woman in custody died of complications from pregnancy, medical examiner says
Suspect sought in Hobe Sound stabbing last seen in Jupiter

Latest News

2 arrested in boat equipment thefts on Thanksgiving Day in Martin County
Driver flown to hospital after crash involving tractor-trailers on I-95
Body of Port St. Lucie boy, 9, recovered in Polk County lake, sheriff says
In this May 19, 2010 photo, storm chasers from left, Rob Ross, of Arlington, Texas, Jeff...
'Particularly Dangerous Situation,' officials warn of high risk of tornadoes