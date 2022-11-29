Delray Beach lights 100-foot Christmas tree

It's Christmas time in Delray Beach!

The city rang in the holiday season Tuesday night by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree.

The annual event took place at Old School Square in Delray Beach with music on three stages and the Yuletide Street Fair.

Santa and Mrs. Claus helped light the tree using a magical candy cane.

Food trucks were parked along Swinton Avenue with more than 60 vendors down Atlantic Avenue and Pineapple Grove.

There was face painting, LED games, children's crafts, activities and more.

This Delray Beach tradition dates back to 1993.

