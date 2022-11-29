Driver flown to hospital after crash involving tractor-trailers on I-95
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A crash involving two tractor-trailers has closed a stretch of the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Indian River County.
The crash occurred Tuesday morning near mile marker 142.
According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the driver of one of the trucks had to be extricated from the vehicle and was flown to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center.
The driver's condition wasn't immediately known.
