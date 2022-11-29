Friend of Austin Harrouff's victims says decision 'shocking'

After Austin Harrouff was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the attack and killing of a Tequesta couple, a friend of the victims said the agreement by defense and prosecution was "shocking" and "disappointing."

Harrouff, now 25, randomly attacked and killed John Stevens, 59, and his wife, Michelle Mishcon Stevens, 53, in 2016.

The agreement between the defense and prosecution avoided a trial that had been scheduled to start Monday before Circuit Judge Sherwood Bauer.

Harrouff, who at one point chewed on one of the victim's faces and attacked a third person, is now set to go to a mental hospital.

"It's crazy that something would go down in a neighborhood like this," said Nicholas Leone, who grew up knowing the victims. "They had parties, Christmas, Halloween, Thanksgiving and anyone in the neighborhood was welcome."

"What is your reaction to hearing that he was found not guilty by reason of insanity?" asked WPTV reporter Joel Lopez to Leone.

"I didn't know until you told me right now, it's shocking, it's disappointing really," Leone said. "Honestly I think someone like that that's taken the lives of two people and nearly almost killed a third with the neighbor across the street, I think his life should be over."

Leone says after the incident, his family installed security cameras around their house for safety.

"It's just horrible i still think he should be punished for it," said Leone. "I remember seeing Michelle walk the dog up and down the street, I'd always be riding my bike or something and always say 'hi' and wave to her."

"Not guilty by reason of insanity does not mean you get to go home, he's not going home. He's being involuntarily committed to a mental health facility, that he cannot leave," said WPTV legal analyst Michelle Suskauer.

Harrouff will undergo treatment where he'll be monitored by doctors and health experts.

"This resolution doesn't bring anyone back and it doesn't undo anything that has been done but the case needed to come to an end and both sides felt that this was the just thing to do," Suskauer said.

But Harrouff could be released.

Suskauer says if in the future those experts rule he's mentally fit, there would then be a hearing before the court for a judge to decide if he can be set free.

"There would be testimony and expert from both the state side and the defense side and then ultimately a judge would have to decide whether or not he would be able to be released," Suskauer said. "So this is not just one person's opinion. There's a variety of steps that have to be gone through and this is taken very seriously."

Originally, two mental health experts, one hired by the defense and another by prosecutors, examined Harrouff and found he suffered an acute psychotic episode during the attack, and couldn't distinguish between right and wrong.

The judge said Harrouff will stay in the Martin County Jail until he's taken to a secure mental health facility.

"I think it's disappointing that someone like that could go through mental rehabilitation and then be back out on the streets like nothing ever happened like they never did anything wrong," Leone said. "Very disappointing from a justice perspective and for those of us that cared about them."

Scripps Only Content 2022