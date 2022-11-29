'I fought a shark and won:' Girl, 10, stays calm throughout shark encounter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Make no mistake that Jasmine Carney is one brave, cool kid.

"I fought a shark and won," Carney said.

The 10-year-old from Palm City found herself in the presence of a shark Sunday afternoon at Hobe Sound Beach.

"Something grabbed me," she said. "It looked pretty big and it was gray. It hurt, so I'm like, kick it (and) run away."

Her adoptive grandmother, who goes by "Nana," said she was "amazed."

"She came running up that beach, screaming, 'Nana! Nana! Something bit me. Something bit me,'" she recalled. "And I saw all the blood and went and got a lifeguard."

Carney was flown by helicopter to Palm Beach Children's Hospital at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Jasmine's surgeon, Dr. Nir Hus, was stunned at the child's calm nature.

"She was very positive from the get-go," he said.

Hus described severe injury to Carney's right foot.

Even with a badly injured foot, Jasmine Carney has stayed amazingly calm after her scrape with...
Even with a badly injured foot, Jasmine Carney has stayed amazingly calm after her scrape with a shark at Hobe Sound Beach.

"There's a piece missing," he said. "Luckily for her, this was the only location that she was bitten."

Hus said Carney should make a full recovery in one to two months.

Carney said her 6-year-old brother, Jackson, is helping her keep calm.

"He's pretty curious, so I might as well stay calm because I know he wouldn't want me to be scared, because he's the best little brother in the world," she said.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Florida condo owners brace for rising insurance rates
Woman in custody died of complications from pregnancy, medical examiner says
Austin Harrouff found not guilty by reason of insanity
Suspect sought in Hobe Sound stabbing last seen in Jupiter

Latest News

Martin County School Board member asks for forgiveness after controversial post
A woman, who is part of a group of immigrants that had just arrived, holds a child as they are...
Migrant flights cause split opinions among Florida Hispanics
Single mother in need receives SUV on GivingTuesday
Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept....
DeSantis' chief of staff, public safety czar added to suit over migrant flights