Passengers rescued, power restored after small plane crashed into power lines

A small plane rests on live power lines after crashing, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Montgomery...
A small plane rests on live power lines after crashing, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Montgomery Village, a northern suburb of Gaithersburg, Md. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WMAR) — Two people survived after the plane they were in crashed into power lines in Maryland.

The plane was suspended 100 feet in the air Sunday night.

The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C., and the passenger, Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana, were rescued just after midnight.

They were suffering from serious injuries related to the impact of the crash and hypothermia, officials said.

The plane was detangled from the power lines overnight. Officials with the power company said repairs will most likely take "days, if not weeks" to complete.

However, the company noted that power has been restored to the 85,000 people who lost it immediately after the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.

This story was originally reported on wmar2news.com

