Police search for driver in hit-run crash that killed motorcyclist

A search is underway for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist in Riviera Beach.

The crash happened on Friday along West Blue Heron Boulevard near Avenue S.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a Nissan Altima ran a red-light, striking Nicholas Baccari, 40, sending his motorcycle into oncoming traffic, where it was struck by a Hyundai Elantra.

Baccari, a Palm Beach Gardens native, and a female passenger were transported to a local hospital, where Baccari died. The passenger was treated for serious injuries.

The driver who investigators said caused the crash and fled the scene hasn't been located. The car's tag number is 8RAB274 and registered to the state of California.

A day after the crash, Riviera Beach Police Chief Joshua Lewis released the following statement to address concerns posted on social media:

"I have been informed that there are posts circulating on various social media platforms of a possible police pursuit related to the November 25 fatality of a motorcyclist. As you are aware, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the crash on behalf of the Riviera Beach Police Department.

"It is only from a thorough, prompt, complete, impartial investigation in which we have confidence to give you, the community, accurate facts related to this incident. It would be disrespectful to the deceased, passenger on the motorcycle, their families, police officers involved and the public at large to provide information without the investigation being complete. We can share with you that the motorcyclist and passenger were not connected to any police activity."

Anyone with information on this crash or the hit-and-run driver is urged to call Investigator Robert Stephan of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400.

