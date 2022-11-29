Shooting at Wellington home sends victim to hospital

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Wellington.

The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Basswood Place near Stratford Street in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Trauma Hawk was called to fly the patient to a local hospital.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

No other details were immediately available.

