Single mother in need receives SUV on GivingTuesday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A single mother of three children has a new ride thanks to a few kind souls in Palm Beach County.

Members of the KVJ Show on radio station 97.9 WRMF organized a free car giveaway for Elizabeth Akhurst on Tuesday.

Akhurst has a child, Amaris Turner, with spina bifida who the radio station helped raise money for her surgery more than two years ago.

Elizabeth Akhurst (far left) and daughter, Amaris, pose with members of the KVJ Show and the...
Elizabeth Akhurst (far left) and daughter, Amaris, pose with members of the KVJ Show and the owners of Classic Cars of Palm Beach on Nov. 29, 2022.

The radio station said Akhurst recently had her car repossessed and had fallen behind on bills.

For GivingTuesday, the KVJ Show stepped in to help the family once again by surprising them with an SUV from Classic Cars of Palm Beach in Jupiter. The vehicle will be able to transport the wheelchair for Amaris.

"[It's] not every day you meet a lot of good, generous people that will help you through your situation, so that was just pretty much a moment for me to see how many people really care about me and my daughter and her situation," Akhurst said.

Little Smiles was also at the event to give the children toys so they will have a joyous Christmas.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Florida condo owners brace for rising insurance rates
Austin Harrouff found not guilty by reason of insanity
Woman in custody died of complications from pregnancy, medical examiner says
Suspect sought in Hobe Sound stabbing last seen in Jupiter

Latest News

Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept....
DeSantis' chief of staff, public safety czar added to suit over migrant flights
2 arrested in boat equipment thefts on Thanksgiving Day in Martin County
Driver flown to hospital after crash involving tractor-trailers on I-95
Body of Port St. Lucie boy, 9, recovered in Polk County lake, sheriff says