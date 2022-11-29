Single mother in need receives SUV on GivingTuesday

A single mother of three children has a new ride thanks to a few kind souls in Palm Beach County.

Members of the KVJ Show on radio station 97.9 WRMF organized a free car giveaway for Elizabeth Akhurst on Tuesday.

Akhurst has a child, Amaris Turner, with spina bifida who the radio station helped raise money for her surgery more than two years ago.

Elizabeth Akhurst (far left) and daughter, Amaris, pose with members of the KVJ Show and the owners of Classic Cars of Palm Beach on Nov. 29, 2022.

The radio station said Akhurst recently had her car repossessed and had fallen behind on bills.

For GivingTuesday, the KVJ Show stepped in to help the family once again by surprising them with an SUV from Classic Cars of Palm Beach in Jupiter. The vehicle will be able to transport the wheelchair for Amaris.

"[It's] not every day you meet a lot of good, generous people that will help you through your situation, so that was just pretty much a moment for me to see how many people really care about me and my daughter and her situation," Akhurst said.

Little Smiles was also at the event to give the children toys so they will have a joyous Christmas.

