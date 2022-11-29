White House decorated for the holidays with the help of 150 volunteers

The State Dining Room of the White House is decorated for the holiday season during a press...
The State Dining Room of the White House is decorated for the holiday season during a press preview of holiday decorations at the White House, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Lady Jill Biden is unveiling the White House Christmas display on Monday, giving this year’s theme “We the People.”

This year’s display includes 77 Christmas trees, 83,000 lights, and 25 wreaths. It took more than 150 volunteers to prepare the display.

Each room is decorated in honor of the We the People theme.

A copy of first lady Jill Biden's apple crisp recipe card decorates a fireplace mantel in the...
A copy of first lady Jill Biden's apple crisp recipe card decorates a fireplace mantel in the China Room of the White House during a press preview of holiday decorations at the White House, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

"During your visit to the People’s House, through rooms full of history and holiday décor, in the mirrored ornaments and reflective lights, our hope is that you feel at home and find yourself in the great story of America. May the promise of We the People light our path forward into the New Year and bring us together always,” the First Family wrote in a welcome letter at the beginning of the commemorative 2022 White House Holiday Guide.

Among the decorations is a gingerbread house that includes a sugar cookie replica of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. The gingerbread house includes 20 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 30 sheets of gingerbread dough, 100 pounds of pastillage, 30 pounds of chocolate, and 40 pounds of royal icing.

A sugar cookie replica of Independence Hall and a gingerbread replica of the White House are on...
A sugar cookie replica of Independence Hall and a gingerbread replica of the White House are on display in the State Dining Room of the White House during a press preview of holiday decorations at the White House, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Florida condo owners brace for rising insurance rates
Austin Harrouff found not guilty by reason of insanity
Suspect sought in Hobe Sound stabbing last seen in Jupiter
Police call off search for missing 10-year-old boy

Latest News

FILE - Molten rock flows from Mauna Loa, located on the south-central part of the island of...
Warning issued after Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupts for first time in 38 years
A small plane rests on live power lines after crashing, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Montgomery...
Passengers rescued, power restored after small plane crashed into power lines
Mostly sunny, less humid on Tuesday
Friend of Austin Harrouff's victims says decision 'shocking'