Woman in custody died of complications from pregnancy, medical examiner says

A 19-year-old woman and her unborn child died of natural causes from pregnancy complications while in custody at the Okeechobee County jail on Sept. 12, the sheriff's office said Monday.

The county Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death for Kaiytlian Barnes.

"Ms. Barnes had non-specific changes in the lungs and liver, which are suggestive indications of but not limited to eclampsia, HELLP syndrome, and acute fatty liver during pregnancy," the sheriff's office posted on
HELLP is an acronym for hemolysis, elevated liver enzymes, and low platelets.

Eclampsia is a condition in which one or more convulsions occur in a pregnant woman with high blood pressure, often followed by a coma that poses a significant threat to the health of the mother and baby, according to the post.

HELLP syndrome is a "rare pregnancy complication" that causes elevated liver enzymes and low platelet count, the report read.

"Each contributes to the death of Kaiytlian Barnes and, ultimately, her unborn child," the sheriff's office said. "This case is closed, and we hope this brings closure to Miss Barnes's family and friends. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Administration & Detention Staff take those individuals' daily management, care, and custody seriously. Our condolences continue to go out to the family and friends of Miss Barnes and her unborn child."

