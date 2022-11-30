Detectives release sketch of I-95 shooter who wounded man, woman, girl

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have released a composite sketch of the gunman who opened fire at two vehicles on Interstate 95, wounding three people, including a child.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-95 between the Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard exits.

BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said a white BMW side-swiped the victims' Nissan Sentra and a verbal argument ensued between the victims and the person driving the BMW. She said the BMW driver then fired several shots, wounding a man and woman in the car.

Both victims were taken to a hospital to be treated for their gunshot wounds. Grossman said the man was expected to survive, but the woman's injuries were considered life-threatening.

A third victim – a girl who was in a separate vehicle – was also shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the same BMW was involved in another shooting on I-95 between Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road.

Investigators believe the shooter's vehicle may have damage to the passenger side rearview mirror.

Anyone with information about the shooting or shooter was asked to call BSO detectives at 954-321-4356 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

