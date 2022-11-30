Last day of hurricane season brings warm, humid weather

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Wednesday is the last official day of the 2022 hurricane season and no tropical development is expected over the next five days.

Wednesday morning, temperatures much warmer than Tuesday morning. Wake-up temperatures in the low to mid 70s and some 60s inland under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday afternoon, highs in the mid 80s, more humid with a few afternoon storms.

Wednesday night, patchy fog possible with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. A mix of sun and clouds and some passing showers as a weak front moves in.

Friday, highs in the low 80s. The humidity goes down and winds start to pick up.

For the weekend, abundant sunshine and breezy winds with highs in the low 80s and low humidity.

Early next week, the weather pattern remains unchanged. Highs in the low 80s, mostly sunny skies, and the humidity stays low, but winds start to taper off.

