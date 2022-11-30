Port St. Lucie City Manager Russ Blackburn to retire amid population growth

Port St. Lucie has seen a lot of changes in the last few years and more could be on the way.

On Monday, the city announced their current city manager, Russ Blackburn, is retiring at the beginning of next year.

"i felt like this was a really good time for me since we've had so many accomplishments to make that transition to retirement," Blackburn, 69, said. "We're really a much better city through the work of hundreds of people and certainly outstanding leadership from the mayor and City Council.

Blackburn has been city manager for Port St. Lucie for six years, and 47 years in local government.

Blackburn says one biggest challenge in Port St. Lucie is how to balance the extreme growth the city has experienced while still trying to maintain a good quality of life for people who live here.

"We have something for everybody for Port St. Lucie. It's been a pleasure to be the city manager," Blackburn said. "This is a great city. It's an honor for anybody to be selected as city manager here. There's so much going on so, many issues that we have as a growing city that are all opportunities to make Port St. Lucie a better place."

Blackburn is credited for leading projects such as the development of the Southern Grove jobs corridor, the completion of the Crosstown Parkway and the acquisition of the City Center property.

During his time, Blackburn says the city has grown from about 180,000 residents to 225,000-plus with more on the way.

Blackburn says he expects the city to nearly double in size, topping out at about 400,000 people.

"This growth has just exploded here and I just don't know. Where are we going with all the traffic never mind all the other issues," said Anthony Oakes, a 42-year-long resident of Port St. Lucie.

"It's not the sleepy city that it was I get it it's supposed to grow and all that and they've done a great job here, but you know crime is up in our little town, you hear sirens all the time, where's all the animals going? They cleared out all the woods over there," Oakes said.

Due to all the growth and traffic, Oakes is now considering moving to a less populated part of Florida.

For others like local business owner Wayne Goldsmith, with a boat charter and heating company, the growth has been good for business.

"Well everybody building these houses are going to be putting HVAC there's going to be air conditioners put in and a lot of things like that so that's a good thing," said Goldsmith. "As a boater and a licensed captain, I see the water ways in a good way. As a matter of fact they're doing a dredging project here in this little bay and some of the inlets and some of the other inlets in Port St. Lucie due to the growth and retention ponds being put in."

Goldsmith says his challenge will be to keep up with demand as there are still supply shortages and hopes the next city manager can focus on traffic issues.

"We're growing really fast and the roads and environment hopefully can handle all of this, that's what we're all praying for," Goldsmith said.

Blackburn's last day as city manager is Feb. 17, and the city will discuss the next steps in filling his position in January.

"I'm sure that I'll do things around the house like most people want to but I'll be looking out in the community for volunteer opportunities ways to be involved," he said. "We definitely will be continued residents of Port St Lucie and want to be involved in continue to make Port St. Lucie a better place."

