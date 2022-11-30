Reports of car into canal in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach firefighters on Wednesday morning responded to reports of a car that had crashed into a canal.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. near Baywinds Boulevard and Clipper Circle, just east of State Road 7.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed tire skid marks in the grass leading into the canal.

However, it appeared to be a deep canal as no lights or parts of the vehicle could be seen in the water.

Chopper 5 video also showed West Palm Beach Fire Rescue firefighters rinsing themselves off after searching the canal.

WPTV is working to confirm additional details, including if anyone was hurt.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

