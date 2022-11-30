Tracking a few storms ahead of next front for Thursday

We will conclude the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season tonight on a quiet note - following a busy early November with the landfall of hurricane Nicole on November 10

Thursday afternoon, highs in the low 80s, with a few afternoon showers/storms.

Tonight, patchy fog possible with lows in the low to mid 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Thursday, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. A mix of sun and clouds and some passing showers as a weak front moves in.

Friday, highs in the low 80s. The humidity goes down and winds start to pick up.

For the weekend, abundant sunshine and breezy winds with highs in the low 80s and low humidity.

Early next week, the weather pattern remains unchanged. Highs in the low 80s, mostly sunny skies, and the humidity stays low, but winds start to taper off.

Scripps Only Content 2022