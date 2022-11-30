Vero Beach High School student found with loaded gun on campus

A student at Vero Beach High School was arrested after making threatening comments and having a loaded gun in their possession on campus, the school district said.

A Facebook post by the Indian River School District said it was reported Wednesday afternoon that the student made harmful comments toward another student at the school.

The 17-year-old who made the comments was investigated and questioned by school resource deputies and school officials. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said the loaded gun was later recovered from the student's backpack.

The student, whose name has not been released, was detained by deputies and taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said the student faces charges of possession of a weapon on school property, carrying a concealed firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

Wednesday's incident comes after deputies arrested a different high school student last week who was accused of making threats to faculty and staff at Vero Beach High School.

The school district said they remind students that if they see or hear something that makes them uncomfortable to report their concern to a trusted adult or use the FortifyFL app for anonymous reporting.

Scripps Only Content 2022