Woman seeks justice in fatal stabbing of son in Hobe Sound

Through her tears, Amy Carter remembered her firstborn son, Robert Meadows.

“He was always trying to make somebody smile and make somebody feel special, especially me, every time I came to visit, and he treated me like a queen,” Carter told WFLX in a telephone interview Tuesday.

Meadows, 26, died Saturday after he was stabbed multiple times inside his house at the Preserve of Hobe Sound, a gated community near Seabranch Boulevard.

According to investigators with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Jared Diaz, 30, is now wanted in connection with the crime.

"All the witnesses, plus the girlfriend of the victim, told us who the suspect was right away," Chief Deputy John Budensiek said.

He said Diaz got into an altercation with Meadows and stabbed him at least five times.

"The suspect at that time was not in the car," Budensiek said. "The girlfriend had just dropped him off at a Sunoco station off of Indiantown Road, and that's the last we've seen of our suspect."

Carter said her prayer now is for justice and for her son's accused killer to be found.

"He can't hide in the woods forever," Carter said. "He can't change his identity so much that he'll never be found. I mean, he's going to have to pay for this."

Until then, she now prepares to say goodbye.

"I don't want any more violence," Carter said. "I just want Jared to be found and arrested and properly through the system. I don't want to see anyone else hurt."

A celebration of life for Tyler will be held Saturday in Jupiter. Loved ones are planning to come together and go fishing, something his mother said he loved to do.

Anyone with information on Diaz's whereabouts is urged to call the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 772-220-7170 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.

