3 teens arrested after hateful, racist messages spray-painted in Weston

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with several racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in a Weston neighborhood in October.

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives Wednesday announced the arrests of three 16-year-old boys.

According to investigators, the first incident occurred on Yom Kippur, when several antisemitic and hate messages were spray-painted inside and outside the bathrooms at the Weston Hills golf course.

More antisemitic and hate messages were found spray-painted at a playground in the Hunters Pointe community the same day.

Similar incidents took place Oct. 25 at Weston Hills and Oct. 30 at the entrance to Hunters Pointe.

Detectives said they were able to identify the teens responsible and arrest them.

Two teens face three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary and one count of public order crime prejudice, which is a hate crime. The third teen faces two counts of criminal mischief and burglary.

