Beatles mania to take over Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It's been 42 years since John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr a group known as the Beatles broke up.

But their music has stood the test of time. It is so iconic and has so much staying power that it will be celebrated at the four-day International Beatles on the Beach Festival.

The headliners are Mickey Dolenz of Monkeys fame and there are tribute bands from around the world.

"We do have Beatle bands flying in from around the world the Brazilian Beatles and Japanese Beatles, the Finnish Beatles, the Israeli Beatles, the Venezuelan Beatles," said the event's organizer Daniel Hartwell.

There are events all round the City of Delray Beach like free Beatles movies at the library, drink and food specials at bars and restaurants and Beatles jam out sessions.
[

]

"It really is multigenerational, and I really feel that in 200 years from now, we'll be listening to Beethoven and the Beatles," Hartwell said.

Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Beatle.

"We got so many people dressing up as Sergeant Peppers, as walking yellow submarines, one gentleman who made a Yellow Submarine bicycle," said Hartwell.

For more information, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Martin County business under investigation following dog's death
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Former West Palm nightclub owner indicted in gambling, prostitution case
Vero Beach High School student found with loaded gun on campus

Latest News

FILE - Then-Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly smiles after throwing a ball to fans before a...
Blue Jays hire Don Mattingly as bench coach
Man collapses, dies in Wellington shortly after being released from hospital
Alabama celebrates after their win against Ohio State in an NCAA College Football Playoff...
College Football Playoff officially expanding to 12 teams in 2024
3 teens arrested after hateful, racist messages spray-painted in Weston