Gators backup quarterback Jalen Kitna held on $80,000 bond

Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna (11) waits for a snap of the ball during the second half of an...
Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna (11) waits for a snap of the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna had his bond set at $80,000 Thursday, a day after his arrest on charges of child pornography.

A judge also ruled that Kitna not have any unsupervised contact with minors and not have access to the Internet.

Gainesville police said Wednesday that Kitna, 19, faces two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Police said they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone using the Discord instant messaging platform had shared two images of pornographic material involving a child from Kitna's account.

When detectives interviewed him, Kitna said he remembered sharing the two images but believed them to be "legal" since he found them online, police said.

Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna warms up before a game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct....
Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna warms up before a game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.

Kitna claimed he received an email from Discord that his account had been deactivated for a violation of the terms of service.

Police said when they obtained a warrant to search his electronic devices, they found three more images of pornographic material involving a child.

An attorney for Kitna asked the judge that his client be released to the custody of his parents, who live in Texas. But a judge ruled otherwise, agreeing with a prosecutor that Kitna should be treated no differently than any other defendant facing similar charges.

Kitna, who appeared in four games for the Gators this season, has been suspended from the team indefinitely.

The redshirt freshman from Washington is the son of former longtime NFL quarterback Jon Kitna.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Martin County business under investigation following dog’s death
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Former West Palm nightclub owner indicted in gambling, prostitution case
Vero Beach High School student found with loaded gun on campus

Latest News

Police: Holiday inflatables stolen from home in Palm Springs
FILE - Then-Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly smiles after throwing a ball to fans before a...
Blue Jays hire Don Mattingly as bench coach
Man collapses, dies in Wellington shortly after being released from hospital
Alabama celebrates after their win against Ohio State in an NCAA College Football Playoff...
College Football Playoff officially expanding to 12 teams in 2024