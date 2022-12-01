Humidity to drop for the weekend

Thursday morning, temperatures in the low to mid 70s and some 60s inland with some isolated showers.

Thursday afternoon, highs in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds and passing showers. Clearing skies throughout the day.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Friday, while temperatures don't drop much, the humidity goes down and it will feel much more comfortable. Highs in the low 80s, breezy winds, and some passing clouds.

For the weekend, the humidity stays low. Highs in the low 80s and breezy winds with plenty of sunshine. Rough on the water with seas building.

Next week, a similar weather set-up. Highs in the low 80s, mostly sunny skies, and mainly dry conditions. The humidity increases a little by mid-week.

Scripps Only Content 2022