Man collapses, dies in Wellington shortly after being released from hospital

By Peter Burke
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
A man collapsed and died Thursday morning in Wellington, shortly after being released from a hospital, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred about 6:45 a.m. at the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Lyons Road.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the man was pronounced dead by the time deputies arrived.

Barbera said there were no signs of trauma.

The man's identity hasn't been released.

