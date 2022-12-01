Police: Holiday inflatables stolen from home in Palm Springs

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police are searching for a woman who, they say, stole holiday inflatables from the front lawn of a home.

The incident occurred on Nov. 28 at 4:58 p.m. at a home along the 400 block of Kirk Road in Palm Springs.

Video from a Ring camera captured the woman unplugging the inflatables and dragging them across the lawn as cars drove by.

Car police say was used in inflatables theft in Palm Springs on Nov. 28, 2022.
Car police say was used in inflatables theft in Palm Springs on Nov. 28, 2022.

Palm Springs police said the woman stole three inflatables and left in a very distinctive car.

Anyone who recognizes this woman or the car should call Palm Springs police at 561-584-8300.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Martin County business under investigation following dog’s death
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Former West Palm nightclub owner indicted in gambling, prostitution case
Vero Beach High School student found with loaded gun on campus

Latest News

FILE - Then-Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly smiles after throwing a ball to fans before a...
Blue Jays hire Don Mattingly as bench coach
Man collapses, dies in Wellington shortly after being released from hospital
Alabama celebrates after their win against Ohio State in an NCAA College Football Playoff...
College Football Playoff officially expanding to 12 teams in 2024
Beatles mania to take over Delray Beach