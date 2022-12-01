Sandi Tree to be lit in downtown West Palm Beach

The holidays are here and on Thursday night, downtown West Palm Beach will be in the spotlight in a way that only the city can do it.

The city will come together for the annual tree lighting of Sandi Tree.

Who would have thought that 700 tons of sand dumped in the middle of downtown West Palm Beach could look so good?

Thursday's tree lighting will be at 6 p.m. and will mark the 11th year we’ll see Sandi Tree come to life, and every year it gets better and better.

The nightly light show will return once again, and this year, you may want to check out the Ferris wheel during the light show because for the first year, the lights will shine so bright that you’ll be able to see it in plain view from the very top of the Ferris wheel.

You can also catch a selfie with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Thursday night, and listen to live music.

If you need to knock out some holiday shopping there, you’ll be able to find unique, handmade items at the holiday boutique.

The fun will kick off at 6 p.m. and will go on until 10 p.m. every night through New Year's Eve.

