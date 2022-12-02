Boca Raton drug dealer sentenced to 16 years in federal prison

A 29-year-old Boca Raton man has been sentenced to 16 yearsin federal prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Anton Peck pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin on Sept. 8. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks sentenced Peck on Wednesday.

Between May 2021 and May 2022, Peck distributed narcotics from various dark web markets using the vendor profile “Syntropy," according to Department of Justice. After the transactions were carried out using cryptocurrency, Peck and co-conspirators Kevin Fusco of West Palm Beach and Vincent Banner of Boynton Beach mailed parcels containing fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine to cities around the country using the United States Postal Service, prosecutors said.

Law enforcement agents recovered kilogram quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin from business and storage locations in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, and New York City.

Peck, as the leader of the operation, obtained bulk amounts of narcotics, advertised them using the Syntropy vendor profile, orchestrated distribution, and collected customer payments, according to DOJ. He possessed a list of more than 6,000 customers living throughout the U.S.

On Nov. 4, Fusco, 34, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg to 11 years in prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. Banner, 31, is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 10, after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI's Miami Field Office, U.S. States Postal Service Office of Inspector and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

