LIVE: Deadly crash closes Interstate 95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach

A deadly crash has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach on Friday morning.

The wreck happened just before 4:30 a.m. on I-95 near 6th Avenue South.

All northbound lanes are currently closed for about two miles between 6th Avenue South and Lantana Road, and backups extend several miles south to Gateway Boulevard in Boynton Beach.

Northbound drivers must exit at Hypoluxo Road or Lantana Road, and then can get back onto I-95 at 6th Avenue South.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed at least two vehicles involved in the wreck: one crashed into a concrete median on I-95 northbound and another smashed up in the middle of the interstate.

A deadly crash on Interstate 95 northbound at 6th Avenue South in Lake Worth Beach, Dec. 2, 2022.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

