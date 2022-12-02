LIVE: Deadly crash closes Interstate 95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

A deadly crash has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach on Friday morning.

The wreck happened just before 4:30 a.m. on I-95 near 6th Avenue South.

All northbound lanes are currently closed for about two miles between 6th Avenue South and Lantana Road, and backups extend several miles south to Gateway Boulevard in Boynton Beach.

WATCH: Chopper 5 report on deadly I-95 crash

Fatal crash closes Interstate 95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach

Northbound drivers must exit at Hypoluxo Road or Lantana Road, and then can get back onto I-95 at 6th Avenue South.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed at least two vehicles involved in the wreck: one crashed into a concrete median on I-95 northbound and another smashed up in the middle of the interstate.

A deadly crash on Interstate 95 northbound at 6th Avenue South in Lake Worth Beach, Dec. 2, 2022.
A deadly crash on Interstate 95 northbound at 6th Avenue South in Lake Worth Beach, Dec. 2, 2022.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Man collapses, dies in Wellington shortly after being released from hospital
Martin County business under investigation following dog’s death
Child shot when dad, under influence, ‘irresponsibly handled’ AR-15, police say

Latest News

Lower humidity this weekend, pleasant weather through early next week
Ferris wheel joins lit-up Sandi tree on Clematis Street
Neighbor says couple killed by Austin Harrouff treated her like family
Orlando woman charged with vehicular homicide in Greenacres man's death