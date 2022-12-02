I-95 northbound reopens in Lake Worth Beach following deadly crash

Northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach have reopened following a deadly crash early Friday morning.

The wreck happened just before 4:30 a.m. on I-95 near 6th Avenue South.

All northbound lanes were shut down for hours for about two miles between 6th Avenue South and Lantana Road, but eventually reopened just before 7:15 a.m.

Despite that, backups still extend several miles south to Gateway Boulevard in Boynton Beach.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed at least two vehicles involved in the wreck: one crashed into a concrete median on I-95 northbound and another smashed up in the middle of the interstate.

If you want to avoid the interstate completely, drivers are advised to use Florida's Turnpike, Congress Avenue, Military Trail, and Jog Road as alternate routes to head north.

