I-95 northbound reopens in Lake Worth Beach following deadly wrong-way crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach have reopened following a deadly wrong-way crash early Friday morning.

The wreck happened just after 4 a.m. on I-95 near 6th Avenue South.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 26-year-old man, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and slammed head-on into a 2003 Chevy Silverado, driven by a 40-year-old man.

The Corolla then crashed into a concrete median, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All northbound lanes of I-95 were shut down for hours for about two miles between 6th Avenue South and Lantana Road, but eventually reopened just before 7:15 a.m.

WATCH: I-95 reopens in Lake Worth Beach following deadly crash

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the two vehicles involved in the wreck: one crashed into a concrete median on I-95 northbound and another smashed up in the middle of the interstate.

The names of the drivers involved have not been released.

