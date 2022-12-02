Nonprofit Digital Vibez bus catches fire

A nonprofit organization that helps empower young lives in underserved communities to maintain a healthy and well-balanced lifestyle, needs a bit of empowering themselves. Digital Vibez Mission said Thursday morning a fire damaged its bus.

The fire department responded to the fire, but unfortunately parts of the bus was damaged by the fire and the equipment on the bus was damaged by water. The equipment is normally used in communities for kids to enjoy dance fitness, technology and the arts.

The bus is also used to deliver holiday gifts to children in the Glades and in other parts of Palm Beach County. Now the organization is hoping the community can help them spread some holiday cheer.

"We are hoping to turn to the community and ask for their help," Deborah Feinsinger , the director of Community Relations, said: "We still need donations for gifts, we have our Jingle Jamz wrapping party on Saturday. We would love the community to come in and help us wrap."

Feinsinger is hoping people in the community will help with re[pairs. "Maybe we will have some mechanics come and help us out if they have time on their hands," she said.

To help, you can contact Feinsinger at Deb@digitalvibez.com or going to the website



Scripps Only Content 2022