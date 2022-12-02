Orlando woman charged with vehicular homicide in Greenacres man's death

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A 21-year Orlando woman has been charged with manslaughter in the crash in September that killed a 31-year-old Greenacres man near Lake Worth Beach.

Jamie Padgett has been charged with vehicular homicide, driving while under the influence manslaughter, DUI causing serious bodily, reckless driving causing serious bodily injured and possession of a fraudulent driver's license.

She was booked into the Palm Beach County jail on Wednesday and made a first appearance Thursday with her next court date on Dec. 30. Padgett is being held on $115,000 bonds.

At 10:58 p.m. Sept. 26, PBSO deputies responded to a crash in the 2700 block of Sixth Avenue South in Lake Worth.

Padgett was driving a 2021 Audi eastbound on Sixth Avenue South in the westbound lane and Anglade was traveling westbound on Sixth Avenue South in a 2007 Ford Focus.

Padgett’s Audi collided with the front of Anglade’s car in the westbound lane, pushing the victim's car eastbound. Both vehicles came to rest together in the westbound lane, east of the area of impact.

Anglade was pronounced dead on the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

All occupants of the Audi, including two passengers, Lana Wheeler, 19, and Amara Johnson, 20, were transported to the hospital for injuries.

According to the arrest report, ethanol and drug levels in Padgett's "blood were consistent with the behaviors and indications of impairment observed" after the collision.

