Palm Beach Boat Parade ready to set sail

The 28th annual Marine Industries Association Palm Beach Boat Parade will get underway Saturday Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

The route up the intracoastal will start in North Palm Beach and end at the Jupiter Inlet around 8 p.m.

The parade, led by the Zambelli fireworks show, can be seen traveling up the Intracoastal from many locations including North Palm Beach Country Club, Juno Park, Bert Winters Park, and several restaurants along the route. “Mo and Sally” from Kool 105.5 WOLL-FM return as the grand marshals for their 13 year.

"We have over 60 boats in the parade this year and that's on top of the 18 toy vessels that are gonna be going along with the parade collecting toys," said Alyssa Freeman who serves as the Executive Director of the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County.

Toys will be collected benefiting two charities-the Marine's Toys for Tots program and Little Smiles Florida.

"We know that there's a need in our community, especially now. People are going through tough times. They don't have enough money for to buy toys for their kids for the holidays. And so we want to give back and help however, we can," said Freeman.

Nicole Mercado De Leon is the executive director of Little Smiles and when she was a kid she benifitied from Toy Drives.

De Leon said her childhood experience drives her passion for collecting toys, "Last year alone impacted close to 7000 children right here in South Florida. From treasure trove down to Miami. And the need grows greater and greater every year especially in these economic times. A lot of families are able to meet those basic necessities of putting a roof over their head getting food getting those basic essentials taken care of but they don't always have the extra funds to be able to purchase toys and gifts for their children. So that's where we come in to try to help bring the spirit of the holidays every kid in South Florida."

"By going out and collecting toys for these families and the children. It adds to the Christmas spirit," Freeman said.

If you are unable to donate at the parade Little Smiles has collection boxes throughout South Florida, an Amazon Wishlist, make a donation on their website or text Little Smiles to 44321.

Little Smiles said while they have a need for new unwaped toys like Barbies and Playdough they really have a deficit when it comes for gifts for teens. Those iteams include blue tooth speakers and headphones and makeup.

Scripps Only Content 2022