Palm City girl who 'fought a shark and won' released from hospital

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A 10-year-old Palm City girl who "fought a shark and won" is now recovering at home.

Jasmine Carney was released Thursday from Palm Beach Children's Hospital at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

WPTV's Ashley Glass spoke with Carney from her hospital bed earlier this week.

WATCH: Jasmine Carney: 'I fought a shark and won'

'I fought a shark and won:' 10-year-old girl describes fending off shark at Hobe Sound Beach

Carney recalled swimming in the ocean at Hobe Sound Beach when she felt something grab her.

"It looked pretty big and it was gray," she said. "It hurt, so I'm like, kick it (and) run away."

Her surgeon described severe injury to Carney's right foot.

"There's a piece missing," Dr. Nir Hus said, adding that she should make a full recovery in a few months.

