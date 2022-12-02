Suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed woman, injured man arrested

Police have arrested a man accused in a Fort Pierce hit-and-run crash that killed a woman and critically injured a man with an infant in the car.

Fort Pierce police said Marcos Gonzalez-Salinas, 29, was arrested Friday in connection with the Nov. 22 crash on Boston Avenue.

Gonzalez-Salinas faces charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in great bodily injury, driving with a suspended license and possession of methamphetamine.

Detectives said a white Toyota SUV was headed westbound in the 1200 block of Boston Avenue when it slammed into a Kia 4-door sedan carrying a man, woman and infant.

Police said Loocyka Da Sooina, 19, died shortly after being taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center. The man remained in critical condition, but the infant wasn't seriously hurt.

