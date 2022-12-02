Water main breaks closes Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus

The Palm Beach State College Lake Worth campus will remain closed Friday to make necessary repairs after a water main break Thursday.

The campus first closed at 4 p.m. with courses and operations conducted remotely.

The water main break was between the gymnasium and the building housing the cafeteria. No water restrictions are in place.

Lake Worth campus students should check with their instructors to follow up on assignments and remote arrangements, including specialized classes regarding labs.

An update on the status of repairs will be shared at 1 p.m. on Friday. Updates also will be posted on the school's website.



Scripps Only Content 2022