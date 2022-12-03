14-time convicted felon arrested in Riviera Beach homicide

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Riviera Beach man is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex this fall.

Joetavious Ramon Jackson, 37, was arrested Friday after a man was shot and killed on Oct. 17 at Azure Estates located along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

The victim, Brian Vanhook, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Detectives said the shooting was recorded on surveillance video and showed a man running from the scene after the homicide.

Investigators learned the suspect in the shooting was a man known as "Turbo," who was believed to be Jackson.

Witnesses later helped identify Jackson, who was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

Jackson faces a first-degree murder charge and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The motive for the killing is unclear.

The affidavit said he is a 14-time convicted felon and was mostly recently convicted on June 9, 2014.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

'He is our everything:' Family of man burned in I-95 crash asks for support
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Wrong-way crash in Lake Worth Beach leaves 1 dead
Man collapses, dies in Wellington shortly after being released from hospital
USPIS offering up to $50K reward in robbery of mail carrier in Port St. Lucie

Latest News

No. 4 USC falls to Utah in Pac-12, all but ending CFP hope
Hit-and-run driver destroys portion of wall in Martin County
DeSantis refutes 'U-turn' on Disney's special district
Florida Power and Light electric bills to rise in January