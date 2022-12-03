14-time convicted felon arrested in Riviera Beach homicide

A Riviera Beach man is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex this fall.

Joetavious Ramon Jackson, 37, was arrested Friday after a man was shot and killed on Oct. 17 at Azure Estates located along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

The victim, Brian Vanhook, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Detectives said the shooting was recorded on surveillance video and showed a man running from the scene after the homicide.

Investigators learned the suspect in the shooting was a man known as "Turbo," who was believed to be Jackson.

Witnesses later helped identify Jackson, who was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

Jackson faces a first-degree murder charge and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The motive for the killing is unclear.

The affidavit said he is a 14-time convicted felon and was mostly recently convicted on June 9, 2014.

