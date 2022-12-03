Disney World to close Splash Mountain on Jan. 23

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
An iconic Disney World attraction is closing.

According to a report from USA Today, Splash Mountain is set to close on Jan. 23.

The water ride is closing after being criticized for its idyllic portrayal of plantation life — with its current Br'er Rabbit story tied to the 1946 Disney film, "Song of the South."

Disney CEO Bob Iger said at a March 2020 shareholders meeting that even with a disclaimer that he felt that "Song of the South" was not appropriate in today's world.

A petition to change Splash Mountain's theme went viral the same year and Disney announced plans to do so, noting the change had been in the works since 2019.

The ride's replacement, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, is set to open in 2024 at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

It will continue the story started in Disney's beloved animated film, "The Princess and the Frog."

