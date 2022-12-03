Double homicide investigated at Martin County condominium

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a person is in custody after a double homicide Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at the Cedar Pointe condos located off East Ocean Boulevard.

Investigators have not released the name of the person in custody.

SWAT team members of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office are working a double homicide at Cedar Pointe Condos off East Ocean Bl. Suspect is in custody. No further threat to the community exists. Sheriff’s Office detectives are taking over the investigation. pic.twitter.com/Fcyr884GwT — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) December 3, 2022

The sheriff's office said that "no further threat" to the community exists.

Detectives are currently investigating the case and have not said how the victims were killed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

