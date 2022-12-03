Double homicide investigated at Martin County condominium
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a person is in custody after a double homicide Saturday evening.
The incident occurred at the Cedar Pointe condos located off East Ocean Boulevard.
Investigators have not released the name of the person in custody.
The sheriff's office said that "no further threat" to the community exists.
Detectives are currently investigating the case and have not said how the victims were killed.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
