Driver collapses outside his truck on road with gunshot wound

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
An unidentified man is in critical condition with a gunshot wound after collapsing outside his vehicle in West Boca on Friday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 1:30 p.m., PBSO and Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded reports of a vehicle stopped in the westbound lanes of the 7500 block of Glades Road east of Florida Turnpike.

Deputies learned from a witness a few vehicles behind, the man had collapsed in the roadway with his truck still in drive. The vehicle rolled forward and came to rest in the median.

The witness neither saw nor heard any altercations or gunshots before the victim collapsed.

No gunshot defects were found on the victim’s vehicle, PBSO said.

The person was brought to a local trauma center by ground, PBFR said.

Anyone who may have information about what occurred on the roadway between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

