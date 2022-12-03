Elderly couple shot dead outside Martin County condominium

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a person is in custody after an elderly couple was killed Saturday afternoon outside their home.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said they believe the shooter was their neighbor.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. at the Cedar Pointe condos located off East Ocean Boulevard near Stuart.

Residents in the area said they are shocked this could happen in their 55+ community.

"It's unbelievable. We still can't believe it happened. Nothing has happened in this area, ever," one resident told WPTV. "I just saw them. We both did. We both played cards together last night."

Snyder said investigators believe the gunman and the two victims knew each other.

Sheriff William Snyder shares details on an elderly couple shot dead outside their condominium...
Sheriff William Snyder shares details on an elderly couple shot dead outside their condominium on Dec. 3, 2022.

"Some of the neighbors are giving us the impression it was probably a neighbor dispute. They lived pretty close to each other," Snyder said. "It was a male probably in his early 80s, late 70s, and the female [was] probably in the same age range."

According to Snyder, the two victims lived on the bottom floor of the condominium, and the shooter lived above them.

The gunman is now in custody, and Snyder said there is no threat to the community.

