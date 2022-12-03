Florida Power and Light electric bills to rise in January

The new year will bring increases to your power bill.

In January, a $10 increase will be added to Florida Power & Light electric bills, but it will be offset by federal tax savings.

However, in February, the tax savings will go away, creating another increase.

Then in April, FPL is projecting another increase to recover from high fuel costs and hurricane adjustments from this past storm season.

Some of the rate hikes come from a built-in, four-year agreement approved by the Florida Public Service Commission.

Other adjustments will help pay for additional solar power, underground lines and improvements to the power grid.

A 1,000-kilowatt-hour monthly bill would rise from $120.67 in December to $130.23 the next month with the base rate increase and changes to the pass-through fees, the Palm Beach Post reported.

A spokesperson for FPL told WPTV's Jay Cashmere that "bill will be well below the national average."

The person is actually referring to the 1,000-kWh standard benchmark. FPL has said average billsarenot used because of significant differences in climate throughout the country, including the hot summer months in Florida.

FPL's rates are among the lowest in Florida where customers spend about $211 per month on electricity, which is 22% higher than the national average, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

